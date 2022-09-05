MITS B Tech mechanical students design multipurpose drone 

Madanapalle: A multipurpose drone has been designed and developed by B Tech Mechanical final year students E Ready Prasad, K Pawan Kalyan, D N Pragyadesh and P Harnath Gowd of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS), under the guidance of Associate Professor Dr Prithvirajan. The drone is made exclusively for farmers facing problems of chemical exposure while spraying pesticides in their fields risking their life with deadly diseases. For avoiding such type of chemically exposed diseases and spraying pesticides, a multipurpose drone will be helpful for farmers. In addition to this, the drone can be used for delivering medicines, medical kit, blood and blood derivatives in the medical sector during emergencies.

It can spray pesticides on one-acre land within 20 to 23 minutes, so farmers can utilise this multipurpose drone effectively in their fields. It has been examined effectively in nearby surrounding villages of the college.

The drone was constructed using 6 motors of 2,200 kV, 11.2 V & 5.2 Amp of battery, with a speed of 4,500 RPM. It can carry 1 kg of payload. Principal and Head of the Mechanical Department appreciated the student effort. Dr M Laxman Rao said that Department of Mechanical Engineering always encourages students for the benefit of society.

College Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Chaudhary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, HoD Dr M Laxman Rao, faculty and students appreciated the student for their achievement.