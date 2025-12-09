MITS deemed to be university hosts Alumni meet

Madanapalle: MITS Deemed to Be University, near Madanapalle, successfully organized an Alumni Meet in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The event was inaugurated by chief guest and renowned industrialist Kaudinya Peketi along with Vice-Chancellor Dr C Yuvaraj and Executive Member TG Ravi Kumar.

Addressing the gathering, Peketi highlighted the role of MITS in imparting quality education and strong values. Dr C Yuvaraj stated that the institution, established in 1998, has grown into a reputed university with alumni serving in top positions across the country.

Alumni from 1998 to 2025 shared their experiences. Principal Dr P Ramanathan, faculty members, students, and alumni officials were present. Dr Yuvaraj expressed gratitude to Founder and Chancellor Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary for his continuous support.