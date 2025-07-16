MITS gets deemed-to-be university status

Madanapalle: Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) has been officially granted Deemed-to-Be University status under Section 3 of the UGC Act, 1956, by the Ministry of Education, Government of India. This prestigious recognition marks a major milestone in the institution’s academic journey.

Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary, correspondent of MITS, expressed pride in this achievement, stating that the new status will empower the institute to offer enhanced academic programmes, strengthen interdisciplinary research, and promote international collaborations. He added that the recognition reflects the collective efforts of the faculty, students and leadership at MITS.

“With this milestone, MITS is set to scale new heights in higher education and contribute meaningfully to national and global development,” he said, while thanking students and parents for their continued support.