  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MITS hosts meditation awareness programme

MITS hosts meditation awareness programme
x

Brahma Kumar Shanta Krishna addressing students at an awareness programme at MITS in Madanapalle on Saturday

Highlights

MITS Engineering College organised Meditation and Yoga awareness programme for first year B Tech students here on Saturday.

Madanapalle : MITS Engineering College organised Meditation and Yoga awareness programme for first year B Tech students here on Saturday. Brahma Kumar Shanta Krishna, a motivator from Brahma Kumaris International Headquarters, attended as the chief guest. He emphasised the importance of meditation for mental peace and stress management, encouraging students to practice meditation for 20 minutes daily. The programme saw active participation from students and faculty members as well.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X