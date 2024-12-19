  • Menu
MITS students excel in global AI internship in Taiwan

MITS students excel in global AI internship in Taiwan
B Tech final year students, who completed AI research internship, with MITS management in Madanapalle on Wednesday

Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) announced that 10 B Tech final-year students have successfully completed Artificial Intelligence (AI) research internship at Asia University, Taiwan.

Madanapalle : Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) announced that 10 B Tech final-year students have successfully completed Artificial Intelligence (AI) research internship at Asia University, Taiwan. This international programme has enriched their expertise in emerging technologies.

The interns, spanning fields like Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence, received certificates of appreciation for their commendable performance. They were felicitated by the management, including Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudhary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella and Principal Dr C Yuvaraj.

Faculty and international relations officials praised their achievement, highlighting MITS’ commitment to global learning opportunities.

