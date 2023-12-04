MITS students selected for UIF prog

Madanapalle: Four B Tech students of Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science have been selected for University Innovation Fellows (UIF) programme by Stanford University.

Disclosing the details to the media here on Sunday, College Principal Dr C Yuvaraj said that the selected students were - Munitanoj Vasanthapale and Lokesh Ayyaswamy (Second year students of B Tech (CSE Artificial Intelligence), Ameyya Sri Kasa (Third year student of B Tech (CSE Artificial Intelligence) and Dharani Vemuri (Third year student of B Tech (Electrical & Electronics Engineering).

He said that the Fellows Program encourages student leaders to increase campus engagement with design, creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship. These four students will participate in the program held at the University of Twente in Netherlands for a week in April 2024.

College Secretary & Correspondent Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Chowdary, Executive Director Keerthi Nadella, Principal Dr C Yuvaraj, International Cell Senior Manager U Vijaya Lakshmi, faculty and students congratulated the students for their achievement.