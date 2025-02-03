Miyawaki story time weekend session organised

Live
Visakhapatnam: With an aim to bring diverse cultures to the fore, a Miyawaki story time weekend session was organised to draw children from various schools in the city on Sunday.
Led by storyteller M Sita Srinivas, a voice artist and storyteller, the session titled ‘a journey through stories: exploring cultures, one tale at a time’ introduced children to vibrant traditions of Chinese New Year through a captivating story.
This session was part of a larger initiative to help children appreciate diverse cultures through storytelling. Earlier, the sessions featured Japanese-style storytelling with Kamishibai by Wooden Theatre as well as folk tales from different states of India and Africa. The weekend sessions organised by Visakhapatnam Public Library in association with Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s Public School exposed the young audience to a world of new traditions.
The storytelling session was followed by a ‘cause-and-effect reflection’ activity and lantern-making session. Launched in August, 2022, the Miyawaki story time session is an interactive weekend activity tailored for children. It also includes story narration, art and craft sessions that aim to unlock the creative streaks of the children.