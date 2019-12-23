MLA A Srinivasulu vows to strive for regularisation of contract workers

Chittoor: MLA from city A Srinivasulu stated that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had already instructed the officials to explore possibilities for regularisation of services of outsourcing and contract employees in a phased manner. The government has already hiked the salaries of the sanitation and security personnel to Rs.18,000 fulfilling the promise of the Chief Minister, he said.

The MLA addressed the sanitary workers and security personnel who were agitating in support of their demands at Government General Hospital in city on Sunday. The workers were staging dharna under the leadership of AITUC district president S Nagaraj.

The MLA said that he will strive to solve their problems as government is committed to the welfare of workers. He said that he would bring the matter to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy and Panchayat Raj Minister P Ramachandra Reddy for taking immediate steps.

He made an appeal to the Apollo Management of Chittoor Government Hospital to clear the pending salaries of the sanitation and security men with immediate effect.

AITUC district chief S Nagaraj , AP Medical Outsourcing, Contract Employees Union district president Jayachandra submitted a representation to the MLA. Union leaders Dasari, Chandra Rajaram, Sankaraiah, Muniratnam and others were present .