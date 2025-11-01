Live
- BJP demands Congress govt purchase sprouted paddy from farmers
- Contract workers of Smriti Vanam demand salaries
- La Liga 2025-26: Four things to look out for in Spain's matchday 11
- Allu Sirish gets engaged to the 'love of his life' Nayanika
- North Korea slams denuclearization as 'pipe dream' ahead of Lee-Xi summit
- UN, aid partners support gov responses across Caribbean following Hurricane Melissa
- Situation in Sudan's North Darfur remains 'catastrophic': UN
- Trump says no decision yet on ground strikes inside Venezuela
- Collector inspects Kurnool GGH, stresses quality healthcare and cleanliness
- India-US sign 10-yr defence pact amid tariff turmoil
MLA Amilineni participates in Kumbhabhishekam
Guntakal: Anjaneya Swamy temple committee and MLA Gummanur welcomed MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu and Muttineni Rajagopal with temple honours at the temple Gopuram in Kasapuram, Anantapur district, on Friday.
MLA Amilineni was the chief guest at Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsavam, and Muttineni Rajagopal, Government Whip Kaluva Srinivasulu, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindura Reddy, and former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy also participated in the programme.
Later special pujas were performed for Kalashas, which were installed and Kumbabhishekam was performed.
MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu and Muttineni Rajagopal performed special pujas and had Swamy darshan.
