MLA Amilineni participates in Kumbhabhishekam

Guntakal: Anjaneya Swamy temple committee and MLA Gummanur welcomed MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu and Muttineni Rajagopal with temple honours at the temple Gopuram in Kasapuram, Anantapur district, on Friday.

MLA Amilineni was the chief guest at Kumbhabhisheka Mahotsavam, and Muttineni Rajagopal, Government Whip Kaluva Srinivasulu, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindura Reddy, and former Minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy also participated in the programme.

Later special pujas were performed for Kalashas, which were installed and Kumbabhishekam was performed.

MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu and Muttineni Rajagopal performed special pujas and had Swamy darshan.