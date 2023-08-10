Live
- Six killed as vehicle falls into Himachal river
- PM Modi wants to burn Manipur, doesn't want to douse fire: Rahul Gandhi
- 29 dead, 16 missing in rain-related disasters in China's Hebei
- BharatPe launches new Android PoS machine for merchants
- Supreme Court Collegium withdraws recommendation for transfer of Justice Narendar G of Karnataka HC to Orissa
- Ten people killed in Gujarat road accident
- Jana Sena party releases Pawan Kalyan's Varahi Vijaya Yatra schedule
- In a first, UPSRTC gets 17 women bus drivers
- New Bills introduced in LS will repeal Sedition Law, ensure punishment for mob lynching: Shah
- AAP MP Raghav Chadha suspended from RS by Chairman Dhankhar
Just In
MLA Anagani flays govt for filing case against Naidu
Lays foundation stone for CC Road works at Gaudapalem village of Cherakupalli mandal in Bapatla district at a cost of Rs 70 lakh
Bapatla: MLA Anagani Satya Prasad said that the YSRCP government has failed to complete at least one irrigation project during the last four years.
He laid foundation stone for CC Road works at Gaudapalem village of Cherakupalli mandal in Bapatla district at a cost of Rs 70 lakh on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said there was no development in the state during the YSRCP rule.
He condemned the police registering an attempt to murder case against TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with Angallu incident. He said that in spite of the rains, the government is not in a position to release the water kharif.
He said farmers in Repalle are using agriculture motors, sprinklers for cultivation and added that the government has failed to do proper water management in the state.
He criticised that the government has failed to complete the construction of the Polavaram Project.
He said that the government which failed to complete the replacement of three crest gates is claiming to construct three capitals in regions.
He recalled that Jagan went to jail for the irregularities he committed during YS Rajasekhar Reddy government rule.