MLA Arani Srinivasulu pledges support to retired govt employees

Tirupati: City MLA Arani Srinivasulu promised to take up the con-cerns of retired government employees with the State government.

Speaking as the chief guest at an event on All India Pen-sioners’ Day held in Tirupati on Tuesday, Srinivasulu as-sured that issues such as the formation of the 12th PRC and the announcement of Interim Relief (IR) would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

He highlighted the importance of consulting retired em-ployees for Tirupati’s development plans and expressed his commitment to resolving their issues. The event, pre-sided over by district president K R Sankar, saw participa-tion from several dignitaries and officials.

P Nagaraju, general secretary of the All India State Pen-sioners’ Federation, demanded immediate payment of DA arrears and pending PRC dues. He also called for addi-tional quantum pension benefits of 10 per cent for those aged 70 and 15 per cent for those aged 75.

Prominent attendees included I Lakshmi Narayana, Jayaram Naidu, Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad and district treasury officer M Lakshmiker Reddy. The event concluded with the felicitation of 30 retired employees aged 75 and above with shawls, mementos and flower bouquets. Asso-ciation city secretary C Venkatesam Chetty, treasurer S G Munikrishnaiah, vice-president G Gopal and others were also present.