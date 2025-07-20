MLA assures CC roads, drainage system in SC Colony

Anantapur: As part of the ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme marking one year of the coalition government, Kalyandurg MLA Amilineni Surendra Babu visited households in Gareeb Nagar and the SC Colony (22nd & 23rd wards) to assess public issues and ensure the delivery of welfare schemes.

Speaking to the media, the MLA stated that the State government, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, initiated this door-to-door outreach to verify whether key welfare schemes such as ‘Talli Ki Vandanam’ and pensions are reaching beneficiaries and to identify unresolved grievances.

He pointed out that the previous government had failed to provide basic amenities in these wards, leaving residents without proper roads, drainage, or drinking water. To address this, he announced that Rs 2.30 crore has been sanctioned under the SC Sub-Plan for the construction of CC roads and drainage systems in the SC Colony, with work expected to commence shortly.

During the visit, the MLA highlighted immediate steps taken to address local needs: A borewell has been installed to ease drinking water shortages and Rs 10,000 in financial assistance was personally handed over to a woman named Bhavani suffering from paralysis. Support was arranged for students pursuing nursing education by coordinating with colleges.

The visit drew a warm response from local residents. Accompanied by municipal and ward leaders, the MLA assured that all wards would be visited to understand issues first-hand and take corrective action.