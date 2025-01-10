MLA assures to take precautions during Mukkoti Ekadasi

Kadiri (Sri Sathya Sai district): Expressinggrief over the unfortunate stampede in Tirupati on Wednesday, where six people died and many others injured, Kadiri MLA Kandikunta Venkata Prasad said that the incident has increased their responsibility of keeping the devotees safe.

He held an emergency meeting with temple authorities and discussed arrangements for Mukkoti Ekadasi at length, here on Thursday. Asserting that they will be vigilant, he sought the cooperation of devotees.

He assured of taking all measures to provide safe darshan for devotees, who throng Sri Kadiri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple from various places.

RDO VV Sharma, DSP and Municipal Commissioner Kiran Kumar, temple officer Srinivasa Reddy, priests, medical officer and others were present.