MLA Balakrishna distributes vegetables to poor amid Coronavirus lockdown

The fast spreading Coronavirus has been shaking the country with increase in number of positive cases the lockdown is also implemented across the states to curtail the spread of the coronavirus. However, the Migrant labourers and poor are in trouble with lack of food and shelter while the Political celebrities, film celebrities are coming forward to help them in such a difficult time.

Meanwhile, the Hindupuram MLA, actor Balakrishna and fans have also made their hearts big and distributing the Vegetables for free of cost. The program was organized by the constituency TDP leaders and Balayya fans on behalf of the MLA due to the lockdown, the poor will not be able to afford vegetables.

Apart from vegetables, masks have been distributed for free at the Hindupuram Vegetable Market. TDP leaders and Balayya fans distributed masks to almost 3000 people. In the coming days, the service will be held in the Hindupuram constituency, the leaders said.

