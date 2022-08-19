MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lays stone for works worth Rs 2.73 cr in pilgrim city

Tirupati: MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has initiated a slew of development works worth about Rs 2.73 crore at various places in the city on Thursday. The works include road construction at New Balaji Colony with an estimated cost of Rs 67 lakh, CC roads at Ullipattteda, Vasavi Nagar and Srikrishna Nagar in MR Palli with a budget of Rs 1.36 crore and CC road at Padamavathi Nagar with Rs 70 lakh.

The MLA laid foundation stone for all the works along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali. Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said the Corporation was doing its best to improve facilities to cope with the fast expanding pilgrim city. Hailing the Corporation officials for their commitment in developing the city, he informed that 19 roads in MR Palli area will be developed soon. He said the YSRCP government has been giving top priority for the development of temple city where thousands of pilgrims will come and go every day for the Lord's darshan.

Corporation Standing Committee member SK Babu, Corporators and municipal officials were present.