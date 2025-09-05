MLA calls for making Puttaparthi a plastic-free town

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy has called upon residents to work collectively towards transforming Puttaparthi Municipality into a plastic-free town.

She made this appeal while unveiling a public awareness poster initiated under the leadership of Municipal Commissioner Kranti Kumar. The MLA emphasized the need to eliminate plastic usage entirely within the town and establish Puttaparthi as a model plastic-free municipality. She urged municipal authorities to take strict measures to ban plastic covers, bottles, and other single-use plastic items, and to educate the public about the dangers associated with plastic use.

MLA Sindhura Reddy also directed officials to enforce a ban on the use of flex banners in the municipality. Highlighting the health risks of plastic, she noted that excessive plastic use can lead to serious diseases, including cancer. She appealed to the public to shift to sustainable alternatives like cloth and jute bags, which are both safe and environmentally friendly.

She insisted that awareness drives be conducted among local vendors and shopkeepers to completely stop the sale of plastic items. The MLA stated that municipal officials must act decisively to reduce and eventually eliminate plastic usage in the region.