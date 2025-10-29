MLA Chandrasekhar has no moral right to criticise Naidu or Lokesh

Yerragondapalem: TDP In-charge Guduri Erixon Babu came down heavily on local MLA Chandrasekhar, stating that he has no moral right to criticise Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu or Minister Nara Lokesh. He ridiculed MLA Chandrasekhar for making false statements out of insecurity.

Addressing media after distributing CMRF cheques worth Rs 24 lakh to 29 beneficiaries at the TDP office on Sunday, Erixon accused the YSRCP leaders of spreading baseless propaganda to please their leadership and mislead the public.

He said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is prioritising people’s welfare and development. “Through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, financial support is being extended to the poor for medical treatment like never before. Chandrababu Naidu’s governance stands on two strong pillars — welfare and development,” he said.

He further stated that between 2014 and 2019, Naidu successfully attracted global investors and major companies such as Isuzu, Celkon, Karbonn, Hero Motors, Kia, Kalyani Steel, Hilton, TCS, and TCL to Andhra Pradesh. “After YSRCP came to power, these companies were forced to leave the state because they refused to pay commissions. Due to Jagan Reddy’s arrogance and anti-industry attitude, investors lost confidence in Andhra Pradesh,” he said.

He added that the TDP government has a proven track record of creating over two lakh teacher jobs through Mega DSC and recently initiated recruitment for 16,000 more posts.