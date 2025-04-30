MLA condemns expired food supply at Anganwadi centres

Anantapur: Urban MLA Daggubati Prasad expressed serious concern over the supply of spoiled and undersized eggs at Anganwadi centres. In a surprise inspection conducted today at an Anganwadi centre located in Rahmath Nagar, the MLA examined the quality of eggs and chickpeas being provided to the children. During the inspection, the MLA found that more than half of the eggs were undersized, and some were rotten. He also noted that the quality of chickpeas was substandard.

Expressing strong disapproval, MLA Prasad questioned whether the health of children was being taken lightly and warned of strict action against those responsible. He further instructed higher authorities to launch an inquiry and take appropriate action. Additionally, the MLA noticed that attendance of children was not being properly recorded at the centre. He expressed anger towards the staff for their negligence and warned that strict action would be taken if such carelessness continues. TDP Minority Cell State Spokesperson Firoz Ahmed, along with TDP leaders Besta Anji, Padma, Sadiq, Aya Saheb, Sana, and others, participated in the inspection.