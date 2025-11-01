MLA distributes essentials to cyclone victims

Rajamahendravaram: Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA has assured that the government will provide full support to everyone affected by Cyclone Montha. He, along with RDO R Krishna Naik, participated in the essential commodities distribution programme at Hukumpeta D-Block on Friday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Chowdary stated that essential supplies were distributed to a total of 76 affected families, including 71 families in the Hukumpeta area and 5 families in Satellite City.

He detailed that each family received a relief package containing 25 kgs of rice, 1 kg of red gram (kandi pappu), 1 kg of sugar, 1 kg of oil, 1 kg of potatoes, and 1 kg of onions. He also noted that fishermen were provided with 50 kg of rice and other essential items.

Chowdary credited the leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for implementing advanced precautionary measures, which successfully prevented large-scale damage despite the cyclone’s impact. He acknowledged that while heavy rains caused some crop damage, actions were taken to ensure there was no loss of life.

RDO Krishna Naik added that due to coordinated advance measures by officials, major damage from the cyclone was averted. He confirmed that six types of essential commodities were distributed to each family and that reports have been sent to the government requesting financial assistance for the victims.

Naik also assured that measures would be taken to provide financial aid for the repair of damaged houses.

Tahsildar Srinivasa Rao, MPDO Sunil Armstrong, Civil Supplies ASO Anjaneyulu, and Sarpanch Duddupudi Ramesh were present at the event.