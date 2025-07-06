MLA explains welfare schemes to public

Guntur: Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu participated in ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme held at Vellaturu village of Bhattiprolu mandal and Donepudi village of Kolluru mandal on Saturday.

He visited every house in Vellaturu and Donepudi villages, explained the development works undertaken in villages during the last one year and distributed informative pamphlets and took note of the issues faced by the people. He assured that he would work towards resolving the petitions.

The MLA stated that on the occasion of the coalition government completing one year, it is the responsibility of the party leaders and activists to take ‘First Step in Good Governance’ programme to every household in every village. He instructed them to visit 25 to 30 houses daily and explain the development activities undertaken by the coalition government and gather information on any unresolved issues, which should then be brought to his attention. He emphasised that the My TDP app should be updated immediately at each location during the door-to-door campaign.