MLA fumes at Eluru Collector for skipping ZP meeting

Machilipatnam: Machilipatnam MLA and former minister Perni Venkatramiah (Nani) expressed ire over Eluru district collector for skipping the General Body Meeting of the Krishna district (Erstwhile Krishna District) zilla parishad and said that the district collector concerned seemed to be careless towards the systems.



He further alleged that collector had been absent in the past meetings too and added that he also was not allowing the Eluru district authorities to participate in the ZP meetings.

The erstwhile Krishna district ZP General Body Meeting was held at ZP meeting hall here on Tuesday. The meeting was chaired by the ZP Chairperson Uppala Harikha.

Krishna district collector P Rajababu, NTR district collector S Dilli Rao, Kaikaluru MLA Dulam Nageswara Rao, Machilipatnam MLA Perni Nani, Avanigadda MLA Simahadri Ramesh and others participated.

They discussed on various subjects regarding three districts (Krishna, NTR and Eluru). It was learnt that after the district bifurcation two constituencies of Krishna district-- Kaikaluru and Nuzividu-earmarked under Eluru district.

During the meeting many ZPTCs including MLAs insisted on filling teachers posts in the ZP schools. Owing to lack of subject teachers, 10th class students are likely to be affected.

MLA Nani also suggested recruiting Vidya Volunteers by utilising CSR funds.

Krishna collector P Rajababu said that they are trying to overcome the problem by adjusting teachers and added that they were also conducting discussions with Eluru district collector to sort out this problem.

Later, the meeting discussed allotment of seats in the private schools. The members brought to the meeting notice that no schools are allocating 25 per cent seats to the poor and defying the concerned rules.

Responding to this, ZP Chairperson Uppala Harikha said that they had information regarding this that the schools were allocating only 9 per cent seats.

She further instructed the district education officers to work hard to make sure the schools provide 25 per cent seats to the students.

Later, she responded over paddy procurement and directed to set up paddy procurement centres for the convenience of farmers and also asked to conduct awareness camps to the farmers over this.

Eluru district Joint collector B Lavanya Veni, Eluru Trainee collector T Sri Pooja, Eluru Sub-Collector Adarsh Rajendran, Krishna District civil supplies DM M Sridhar and others participated.