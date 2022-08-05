MLA G Srikanth Reddy flags off 5K run in Rayachoti

Rayachoti (Annamayya Dist): As part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Rayachoti MLA and government chief whip G Srikanth Reddy, Collector P S Girisha and SP Harsha Vardhan Raju flagged off 5K run at police parade ground in Rayachoti town on Thursday.

On the occasion, a huge procession was organised along with 150 meters length National Flag through Vempalle crossroads, Masapeta, Sai Engineering College, Collectorate and concluded at police parade ground. Students, employees, public representatives in big numbers participated in the event. Speaking on the occasion, Srikanth Reddy said that following directions of Centre, the district administration conducted Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in a grand scale.

He appealed to people to extend their cooperation for the success of event continued up to August 15. Collector Girisha said till August 15, several programmes like quiz competitions, felicitation of freedom fighters, bike rallies will be organised across the district. Following directions of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said national flags would be distributed for hoisting on every house on August 13 and 14.

Additional SP Rajkumar, DRO Satyanarayana, RDO Ranga Swamy and Municipal Commissioner Satyanarayana were present.