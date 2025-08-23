  • Menu
MLA Gorantla inaugurates Goddess Saraswati statue

Rajamahendravaram: RajamahendravaramRural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary inaugurated a statue of Goddess Saraswati at Zilla Parishad High School in Konthamuru village on Friday.

The statue was installed by Sunkavalli Aditya Bhargavi from G Medapadu village. The Lions Club members performed special rituals before the unveiling. During his address, MLA Gorantla stated that the government is committed to advancing the education sector by implementing new reforms for the benefit of students. He urged private individuals and organisations to collaborate with the government’s efforts. He noted the distribution of high-quality books, uniforms, bags, and shoes to students.

He also credited the current coalition government with implementing the Midday Meal Scheme for intermediate students. He called on all teachers to work diligently to ensure excellent results in government schools.

TDP leader P Eswarudu, Gowda Corporation Director Narayana Gowd, Society president Addala Srinu, Nunna Krishna, Vundavalli Bangarraju, Tadepalli Nagaraju, Angara Raju, Dandamudi Teja, Syed Umar, Sheikh Qasim, and BJP Mandal President Nagala Siva Kumar participated in this programme.

