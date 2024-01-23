Live
Just In
MLA Hafeez Khan inaugurates paper Manufacturing unit in Kurnool town
MLA Hafeez Khan inaugurated the Paper Plates Manufacturing Center of the "Progati Unit" in Gurraghavendra Nagar, Kurnool town. The center was established in collaboration with the Urban Poverty Alleviation Organisation (MEPMA). MLA Khan highlighted the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government in providing sustainable livelihood opportunities to members of self-help groups.
He mentioned initiatives such as Jagananna Mahila Marts, Jagananna Ee, Aha canteens, urban markets, and manual livelihood units to develop women economically. MLA Khan emphasized the government's commitment to enhancing the skills and training of each member to encourage self-employment through schemes like Cheyuta, Asara, Sunna Udhi, and Jagananna Todu.
He expressed the government's support in enabling women to become independent and build self-sufficient families. As part of this program, Mepma has provided loans averaging Rs.2.50 lakhs per progress unit. Several officials and representatives, including Ward Incharge Kashireddy Swetha Reddy, Fayaz Garu, Harikrishna Reddy Garu, Madhusudan Reddy Garu, PD Mepma M. Naga Shivalila Garu, TPRO R. Venkatalakshmi Garu, CMM& IB G. Murali Garu, TE LH G. Jilan Basha Garu, CO Nagesh Garu, Punyavathi TLF OBs, and RPs, participated in the event.