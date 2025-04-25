MLA inaugurates cashew procurement centre

Parvathipuram: In a significant move to support tribal farmers, MLA Bonela Vijayachandra inaugurated a cashew procurement centre at the Gandhiji Van Dhan Vikas Kendra in Dokisila village, Parvathipuram mandal. Thursday he launched the centre and later the MLA emphasised the commitment of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu towards inclusive development and livelihood generation across communities. He urged citizens to utilise the various employment schemes introduced by the government and take active part in states progress.

The newly launched procurement centre is expected to serve not only Dokisila but also surrounding mandals, offering farmers a platform to sell their produce at minimum support prices.

The MLA highlighted ongoing efforts to establish a processing unit within the market yard, noting that the proposal has already been brought to the attention of the ITDA Project Officer. He also praised CM Naidu for empowering women, stating that many who were once confined to kitchens have now become financially independent, thanks to self-help groups and savings initiatives.

Many tribal farmers in the region cultivate cashew as a major crop. The MLA assured that even if traders don’t come directly, the government will ensure MSP is provided through this centre. He later distributed house site pattas to tribal beneficiaries. DRDA officials and several TDP leaders were present.