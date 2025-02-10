Live
- Cong MP questions own party, calls for fundamental changes in organisation
- Valentine’s Day 2025: Tech, Style and Innovative Gifts for Your Loved One
- Wordle Today #1332: Clues, Hints, and Answer for February 10, 2025
- Industrial, logistics space absorption in India to exceed 25 pc annual growth
- Calcutta HC warns Bengal Police of summoning CAPF for demolition if it fails
- Malaysia celebrates Swami Vivekananda's vision of tolerance and peace for mankind
- PMKSY cold chain scheme cuts wastages in vegetables, dairy, fisheries
- Gujarat: Transport inspectors strike work over promotions
- Hectic parleys on in Manipur to choose leader a day after CM Biren Singh quits
- Attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple Priest Sparks Concern Over Extremist Ideologies
Just In
MLA inaugurates science exhibition
Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishna Prasad inaugurating the science exhibition at the St Xavier School here on Saturday complimented the school management for organising such an informative exhibition to enlighten the students.
Ibrahimpatnam(NTR district): Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishna Prasad inaugurating the science exhibition at the St Xavier School here on Saturday complimented the school management for organising such an informative exhibition to enlighten the students.
President of the school committee Arjuna Rao said that the school students have come up with innovative ideas to prepare the exhibits.
“These students would become future scientists,” he predicted. Secretary and Correspondent Pravina said that the school has been organising the science exhibitions every year to encourage the students with scientific ideas.
Exhibits like Solar Family, Chandrayaan, power plant without pollution and others attracted the visitors. The students enthralled with their fancy dress in the attire of various great scientists.
School principal Vani, school in-charge Suresh, Srikanth, Trisha, the teachers and parents also participated.