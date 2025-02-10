MLA inaugurates science exhibition

Ibrahimpatnam(NTR district): Mylavaram MLA Vasanta Venkata Krishna Prasad inaugurating the science exhibition at the St Xavier School here on Saturday complimented the school management for organising such an informative exhibition to enlighten the students.

President of the school committee Arjuna Rao said that the school students have come up with innovative ideas to prepare the exhibits.

“These students would become future scientists,” he predicted. Secretary and Correspondent Pravina said that the school has been organising the science exhibitions every year to encourage the students with scientific ideas.

Exhibits like Solar Family, Chandrayaan, power plant without pollution and others attracted the visitors. The students enthralled with their fancy dress in the attire of various great scientists.

School principal Vani, school in-charge Suresh, Srikanth, Trisha, the teachers and parents also participated.