  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram

MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
x

MLA B Vijay Chandra supervising the bridge works in Seethanagaram

Highlights

Vizianagaram: MLA of Parvathipuram B Vijay Chandra visited the bridge works which are under progress in Seethanagaram mandal.On Monday, Vijay Chandra...

Vizianagaram: MLA of Parvathipuram B Vijay Chandra visited the bridge works which are under progress in Seethanagaram mandal.

On Monday, Vijay Chandra supervised the works of the bridge being constructed on Suvarnamukhi river.

On the occasion, Vijay Chandra said that the previous YSRCP government has ignored providing of basic infrastructure in the State. The YSRCP government has allocated the funds for bridge but works were not initiated then.

Now the TDP-led NDA government in the State has started improving the infrastructure in the district. “Now we are on the mission to complete all the works.. Bridge at Geddaluppi in Seethanagaram also will be completed soon. Similary bridge at Narayanapuram in Balijipeta mandal would be completed soon,” the MLA said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick