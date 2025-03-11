Live
Just In
MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
Vizianagaram: MLA of Parvathipuram B Vijay Chandra visited the bridge works which are under progress in Seethanagaram mandal.
On Monday, Vijay Chandra supervised the works of the bridge being constructed on Suvarnamukhi river.
On the occasion, Vijay Chandra said that the previous YSRCP government has ignored providing of basic infrastructure in the State. The YSRCP government has allocated the funds for bridge but works were not initiated then.
Now the TDP-led NDA government in the State has started improving the infrastructure in the district. “Now we are on the mission to complete all the works.. Bridge at Geddaluppi in Seethanagaram also will be completed soon. Similary bridge at Narayanapuram in Balijipeta mandal would be completed soon,” the MLA said.