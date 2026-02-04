MLA lays stone for works worth Rs 4.36 cr

Vijayawada: Government Whip and Gannavaram MLA Yarlagadda Venkata Rao on Tuesday advocated the merger of Ramavarappadu, Prasadampadu, Enikepadu, Nidamanuru, Gudavalli, Nunna, Pathapadu, P Nainavaram, and Ambapuram in Vijayawada Rural mandal with the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC).

He launched development works worth Rs 4.36 crore at Nunna village in Vijayawada Rural mandal of NTR district on Tuesday. The works include Rs 2.36 crore for the development of the Nunna bypass road from Mango Market to Ramachandrapalem Crossroad and Rs 2 crore for road works from Power Grid to Ramachandrapalem Crossroad on the Vijayawada–Nuzvid road.

Speaking to the media, he expressed concern that adequate funds were available when these nine villages were part of the erstwhile Krishna district, but after the formation of NTR district, fund shortages had stalled development. He said merging the villages with VMC would ensure better civic amenities and sustained development. He reiterated the need to merge the nine Vijayawada Rural villages into VMC and said he would bring the issue to the notice of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu during the upcoming Assembly sessions.

Addressing fears that taxes would increase after the merger, Yarlagadda clarified that such apprehensions were unfounded, as uniform tax structures were already being implemented across the APCRDA region. The MLA also said a request had been made to sanction another Rs 4.5 crore for the expansion of Nunna Centre and expressed confidence that the funds would be released soon. Yarlagadda said that the road width at Nunna Centre was currently only 30 to 35 feet, causing daily inconvenience to thousands of commuters, and said the goal was to widen it to 80 to 90 feet.

Nunna PACS President Kalakoti Srinivas Reddy, Director Gampa Srinivas Yadav, Nagarjuna Sagar Left Canal Project Nunna Distributary Committee Chairman Pamarthi Srinivasa Rao, TDP Vijayawada Rural President Goddalla China Rama Rao, Panchayat Secretary Kota Suresh Babu, R & B Executive Engineer R Satyanarayana, AEE Sashibhushan, and others were present.