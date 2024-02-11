  • Menu
MLA Namburu Shankara Rao starts election campaign in Amaravati with Pooja
In Vaikunthapuram, Amaravati Mandal, MLA Namburu Shankara Rao and his wife Vasantakumari performed a special pooja at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple and launched their election campaign. They also inaugurated the Mandal YSRCP office in Amaravati.

MLA Shankara Rao emphasized that the upcoming election is a battle between the poor, highlighting the importance of informing the public about the development and welfare schemes in the Pedakurapadu constituency.

He warned that if Chandrababu Naidu wins, corruption and the discontinuation of welfare schemes will prevail. On the other hand, he stated that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's leadership would benefit the poor. He urged activists to work hard for the victory of the YSRCP in Pedakurapadu and take the message of development and welfare to the people.



