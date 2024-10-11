MLA Palle hands over Rs 25 lakh to CMRF

Anantapur: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy and former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh towards Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to HRD and IT Nara Lokesh. They donated the amount on behalf of the people of Puttaparthi constituency for the financial assistance to Vijayawada flood victims to Lokesh at his chambers in Government Secretariat, Vijayawada on Thursday.

Minister Lokesh thanked MLA Sindhura Reddy, former minister Raghunatha Reddy and the constituency people for coming forward to help the flood victims. Stating that Sri Sathya Sai district is one of the districts lagging in development, he assured that he will never forget the welfare of the people of Puttaparthi constituency, who extended financial assistance to flood victims.

Lokesh reminded that food grains worth Rs 50 lakh were also provided to the affected families by TDP MLAs Vasantha Krishna Prasad, Yarlagadda Venkatrao, Palle Sindhura Reddy, former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy and many others.