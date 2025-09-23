MLA raises libraries’ issue in Assembly

Puttaparthi: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, quoting poet Chilakamarthi Lakshminarasimham, called libraries, temples, and schools pillars of progress during the Assembly’s Question Hour. She criticised the diversion of library cess funds by local bodies, which has halted new book purchases and library construction.

She urged Education Minister Nara Lokesh to ensure proper fund allocation and digitize district libraries for easier access through login credentials. She highlighted over 2,000 vacant library posts, including librarians and watchmen, urging their swift filling. To support youth preparing for competitive exams like DSC and Civil Services, she requested relevant books in libraries.

The MLA also proposed adding moral texts like Ramayana and Vemana Padyalu to instill values and replacing book deposit centers with mini-libraries in rural panchayats. Minister Lokesh assured that the government would review these issues and take action after discussions.