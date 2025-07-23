Live
MLA reviews engineering works
Guntur: Guntur East MLA Md Naseer Ahmed directed the officials to maintain quality in executing the engineering works and complete the works within the stipulated time. He emphasised the need for engineering officials to ensure that all ongoing development works in the city are completed with high quality and speed.
He conducted a review meeting with municipal engineering officials at his local constituency office on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, he instructed the officials to monitor construction works continuously in the backdrop of the rainy season. He inquired about the current status of each project, how much work is pending, the percentage of completion, and the estimated time required for full completion.
MLA Naseer Ahmed stated that soon after the coalition government, led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, came to power, several large-scale projects were initiated in Guntur. He said these projects would greatly benefit the people of the city and urged the engineering staff involved to carry out their responsibilities with utmost accountability.
Earlier, he distributed Rs 71 lakh financial assistance from CMRF to fifty beneficiaries. Speaking on this occasion, he said the coalition government is liberally extending financial assistance to the needy.