MLA seeks funds for Kovur development

Nellore: MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy submitted a memorandum seeking comprehensive development of Kovur constituency to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who visited Somasila reservoir on Monday.

On this occasion, she explained to the CM about the plight of Malidevi Canal, Southern Channel and Paderu Escape Channel, which were not repaired for several years. She also requested the CM for building retaining walls at Pallipadu Gandhi Ashram from Pothireddy Palem to Mudivarti and to strengthen embankments to protect Kovur constituency from flood threat.

The MLA requested the CM to provide funds for the construction of a submersible causeway between Mudivarti-Mudivarti Palem on Penna river.