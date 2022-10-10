MLA sets stone for renovation works of Bara Shaheed Dargah

Nellore: Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy laid foundation stone for the renovation works proposed with Rs 15 crore at Bara Shaheed Dargah premises in the city on Sunday. Speaking on the occasion, Sridhar Reddy said the government would spend these funds for Masjid works with Rs 7.5 crore and works of Dargah and welcome arches with Rs 7.5 crore.

He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning Rs 15 crore for the development works proposed at the Bara Shaheed Dargah on behalf of the minority population.

He said they were planning to complete the entire work before the commencement of Roti Festival by next year and said they would always back minorities.

Muslim priest from Kadapa Arifullah Hussaini, Wakf Board Chairman Khadar Basha, YSR Congress leader K Giridhar Reddy, minority leaders and others were present.