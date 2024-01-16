MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy welcomed members of the Altaf family into YSRCP

MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy welcomed members of the Altaf family who had joined their family and the YSRCP party. Municipal Vice Chairman Gangishetti Sridhar and other local councillors also attended the event. MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy emphasized the unity of the party and urged everyone to work hard for the party's success in the upcoming elections.

They promised to prioritize the development of the old town of Nandyala and highlighted the YSRCP's commitment to implementing development programs. MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy praised YS Jaganmohan Reddy for his welfare schemes and highlighted recent health protection camps and free medical examinations conducted for the benefit of the poor. They mentioned the infrastructure development in Nandyala, including the establishment of a medical college, government public hospital, urban center, and schools through the Nadu today scheme.



MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy expressed gratitude to the people of Nandyala for trusting and electing them as MLA three times. They also mentioned the service provided by Shilpa Seva Samiti, irrespective of caste, religion, or politics. MLA Shilpa Ravi Reddy congratulated Altaf, his family members, and friends for joining the YSRCP and urged them to work hard for the party's victory in the upcoming elections. The event was attended by several individuals, including APSPDCL Director Sasikala Reddy, Warukhader Sahan Sa, Farooq Fayaz, Srikanth Nagur Vali, Shikshavali Kotalingam, Attar Sikander Mumtaz, Shiva Shahnaz, Sudhalakshmi Narayanamma, and others.