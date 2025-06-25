MLA Sindhura urges Irrigation Min to release pending land compensation for farmers

Vijayawada: Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy, along with former minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, met Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu in Amaravati on Tuesday, urging him to sanction the pending land compensation for farmers who lost their lands under the 9th package of the Handri-Neeva Sujala Sravanthi project near Puttaparthi.

The MLA brought to the Minister’s notice that several farmers in Pedda Kammavaripalli village, under Ward 20 of Puttaparthi Municipality, had their lands acquired in 2017 during the previous TDP government for canal construction under Survey No. 374, but have not received any compensation to date. While some farmers under the same survey number were granted compensation at the rate of ₹23 lakhs per acre, others such as Mummaneni Venkata Narayana, Mummaneni Rammohan, and a few more are still awaiting their dues.

The MLA emphasized that despite eight years passing, the affected farmers have not been compensated.

They also pointed out that land prices have significantly increased since 2017, and urged the government to reassess and ensure appropriate compensation is paid in line with current land values.

They appealed for immediate and fair resolution in favor of the affected farmers.

In response, Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu acknowledged the seriousness of the issue and assured that the government is committed to supporting the affected farming community.

He promised to seek detailed reports from district officials regarding the pending compensation under the 9th package of the Handri-Neeva canal and take swift action to ensure justice is delivered. The minister also pledged to investigate the reasons for the delay in compensation and address the matter promptly.