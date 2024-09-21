MLA Sunitha celebrates NDA govt’s 100 days in office

Raptadu(Anantapur district): MLA Paritala Sunitha has described the 100 days rule of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as a ‘performing and good government’, which is fulfilling the promises given to the people. She performed bhumi puja for a road in Kanaganapalle, being laid at a cost of Rs 3.6 crore.

Celebrating 100 days rule of the NDA government at Kanaganipalle mandal here on Friday, Sunitha said that concrete cement roads worth Rs 26 crore were initiated during the 100 days in her constituency. The roads to Rangampeta and Thumucherla are under progress and will be completed soon, she assured.

The MLA stated that people are elated as the anarchic rule of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ended and after witnessing the good governance of N Chandrababu Naidu did in just 100 days. Sunitha visited several villages on Friday and gave a patient hearing to the people, who poured out their problems. She gave instructions to tge officials to sort out the issues faced by the people. She also visited the field of a farmer, Suresh, who raised horticulture plantations using NREGS labour.

The MLA participated in Swachh village programmes and assured the people that once road construction work is completed, she will undertake other developmental works. Winding up the celebrations, Sunitha claimed that hiked pensions, Anna Canteens, mega-DSC, free sand, paddy procurement payments,

scrapping of land titling act and aid to Vijayawada flood victims are some of the achievements of the NDA government in just 100 days.