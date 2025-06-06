MLA Sunitha urges public to avoid cutting down trees

Pampanoor: “Cutting down trees is easy, but growing them is a true challenge,” said Rapthadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, urging people to rethink their actions on World Environment Day. She participated in a large-scale tree plantation programme at the Pampanur Urban Forest in Atmakur mandal, along with District Collector Dr Vinod Kumar, CFO Yashodabai, and DFO officials.

As part of the event, around 400 saplings were planted and watered. MLA Sunitha emphasized the importance of environmental preservation and said that every planted sapling should grow into a mighty tree. The event promoted the message:

“Let’s plant trees, eliminate plastic pollution, and pass on a greener planet to future generations.” She added that under the vision of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, a target of planting one crore trees has been set across Andhra Pradesh, with 3.8 lakh planned for Anantapur district alone.

Highlighting past negligence, she recalled how the Pampanur Urban Forest near Subrahmanyeswara and Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy temples was originally developed as a tourism hub during the previous TDP government with the CM’s support, but was neglected over the past five years.

She called on forest officials to submit a report to restore and develop the park for devotees and tourists.

She suggested that even the Electricity Department could reroute lines instead of cutting large trees and called for accountability from officials.