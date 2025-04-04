Live
MLA thanks CM for sanctioning devpt works
Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy describes Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader
Nellore: While describing Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu as remarkable political personality, Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy has said that he feels fortunate to work with such a visionary leader.
As part of ongoing developmental projects, the Rural MLA laid a foundation stone for the construction of CC roads and drains with Rs 30 lakh in the 41st division in the constituency on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said Chandrababu Naidu was responsible for sanctioning development works worth crores of rupees in rural constituency just within 10 months after the coalition government came to power in 2024 elections.
The MLA said that his constituency would witness significant development in the coming days following the support being extended by the Chief Minister. The MLA has urged the contractors to maintain quality standards in the works without giving scope for the opposition parties to level any allegations. Responding to the plea of the locals who brought some issues to his notice, the MLA assured that they would be solved quickly.
Former nellore city mayor Nandimandalam Bhanusree, 41st division corporator K. Vijayalakshmi, division TDP president P. Nsgeswara Rao and others were present.