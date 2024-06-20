MLA Uma distributes school kits to students

Vijayawada : Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA (Elect) Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Wednesday visited Puchalapalli Sundaraiah School and MK Baig School in Ajit Singh Nagar and distributed school kits to the students. The state government is supplying textbooks, uniforms, bags and shoes to the students.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the State government will try to provide quality education to the children studying in the government schools and will increase the pass percentage in the state. He said the state government would provide all kinds of amenities in the schools and will recruit the staff as per the needs of the schools.

He felt there is a need to increase pass percentage in the government schools and suggested the staff of two schools achieve good results. He said today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens of the country. The MLA requested the teachers to bring to his notice if they need any help in the central constituency limits. He urged the children to inculcate good habits from childhood and reach greater heights in their career and future.

Puchalapalli Sundaraiah High school staff Mynam Hussain, Sunanda, Radhika and MK Baig VMC high school teachers P Venkateswara Rao, LV Krishna Prasad, J Sekhar Babu and others were present.

