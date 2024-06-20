Live
- India has no right to question references made on J&K in Pak-China joint statement: Pakistan Foreign Office
- SDGM: Sunny Deol to Star in Gopichand Malineni's Pan-India Action Thriller
- RBI Governor urges banks to adopt AI for reducing risk of fraud
- Sharad Pawar Emphasizes Congress's Role in Opposition Leadership
- Rajeev Khandelwal says Yoga is real workout, enhances potential of other workouts
- 14 deaths in Delhi due to heatwave; 118 people in hospitals: Saurabh Bharadwaj
- T20 World Cup: Arshdeep to be an important factor in India-Afghanistan clash, says Robin Singh
- Euro 2024: UEFA imposes fines on Albania and Serbia for nationalist fan banners
- Yoga Nidra brings key changes in brain’s functional connectivity during practice: Study
- BJP leader Surama Padhy elected unopposed as Odisha Assembly Speaker
Just In
MLA Uma distributes school kits to students
- Says the State government will try to provide quality education to the children studying in the government schools
- Requests the teachers to bring to his notice if they need any help in the Central constituency limits
Vijayawada : Vijayawada Central Assembly constituency MLA (Elect) Bonda Umamaheswara Rao on Wednesday visited Puchalapalli Sundaraiah School and MK Baig School in Ajit Singh Nagar and distributed school kits to the students. The state government is supplying textbooks, uniforms, bags and shoes to the students.
Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the State government will try to provide quality education to the children studying in the government schools and will increase the pass percentage in the state. He said the state government would provide all kinds of amenities in the schools and will recruit the staff as per the needs of the schools.
He felt there is a need to increase pass percentage in the government schools and suggested the staff of two schools achieve good results. He said today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens of the country. The MLA requested the teachers to bring to his notice if they need any help in the central constituency limits. He urged the children to inculcate good habits from childhood and reach greater heights in their career and future.
Puchalapalli Sundaraiah High school staff Mynam Hussain, Sunanda, Radhika and MK Baig VMC high school teachers P Venkateswara Rao, LV Krishna Prasad, J Sekhar Babu and others were present.