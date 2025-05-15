MLA urges corporate support for Puttaparthi tourism development

Puttaparthi (Sri Sathya Sai district): Aspart of the centenary celebrations of Bhagawan Sri Sathya Sai Baba, Puttaparthi MLA Palle Sindhura Reddy appealed to corporate companies to contribute towards tourism development in Puttaparthi under their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The MLA, along with former Minister Dr Palle Raghunatha Reddy, Municipal Commissioner Prahlad, tourism officer Narsaiah, representatives from Joy Alukkas Jewellery and TDP leaders inspected several key tourism spots here on Wednesday. The team visited areas including Shilparamam under Puttaparthi Municipality limits, PUDA park site, Chitravathi riverbanks, and the Anjaneya Swamy statue.

MLA Sindhura Reddy urged Joy Alukkas representatives to fund for the beautification and development of Chitravathi area and to extend support for the improvement of 14 parks under the PUDA limits. She emphasised the need for proper infrastructure and beautification at Shilparamam to enhance tourist experience.

Later, the delegation held discussions with district Collector TS Chetan regarding the proposed development plans. Representatives Joy Alukkas and Robin assured their support and promised to provide adequate financial aid for the upliftment of Puttaparthi’s tourism sector through their CSR contributions. They expressed their reverence towards Sri Sathya Sai Baba and hoped his blessings continue to guide and protect the people.