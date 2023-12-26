MLA Vasupalli Ganesh holds Praja Darbar, assures to assist people

Under the leadership of Visakha South MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, the Praja Darbar is receiving a special response from the people. The MLA is actively working to address the issues and solve the problems faced by the residents of the 27th, 41st, and 42nd wards.

The local residents have presented their concerns to the Waqf Board Committee, including matters related to ration cards, pensions, CM Relief Fund, and the Mary Mata Konda in Visakhapatnam. MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has taken up these issues and has been in constant communication with the authorities to ensure that justice is served for the benefit of the underprivileged.

In order to provide more accessibility to the people of the Southern Constituency, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar has announced that he will be available in the Prajadarbar every Tuesday and Friday. He is committed to working on behalf of the poor and marginalized sections of society to ensure justice and resolve their problems.

The program was attended by corporators of the respective wards, ward presidents, mandal presidents, cluster incharges, directors, leaders, and activists, all of whom are actively supporting the efforts to address the concerns of the people in the Southern Constituency.