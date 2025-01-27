MLA Yeluri’s birthday celebrated on grand note

Parchuru: Thousands of followers and supporters wished abundant success to their leader Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao on his birthday on Sunday. The well-wishers and local leaders made grand and foolproof arrangements for the birthday celebrations, and organised various welfare activities including medical and eye check-up camps, blood donation camps, distribution of aids to differently-abled, and inauguration of initiatives like open air and indoor gyms etc.,

The Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Revenue Minister Anagani Satyaprasad, Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, MLAs including Arimilli Radha Krishna, Muthumula Ashok Reddy, and others personally attended Yeluri’s birthday celebrations, while several other public representatives wished him over phone and social media.

As part of the celebrations, and in collaboration with Amaravati Hospital in Guntur, a mega free medical camp was organised, offering comprehensive health services. The camp provided free medical examinations and medications across multiple specialties including cardiology, neurology, gastroenterology, and general medicine. As many as 1,000 people received medical consultations, and cancer screening tests were also conducted for eligible participants. A significant eye care camp, organized in partnership with Nova Agritech and Sankara Eye Hospital, examined more than a thousand individuals and recommended surgical interventions for 200 plus patients. Ministers Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Anagani Satyaprasad, and Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy distributed electrical tricycles to 40 differently-abled individuals, while 158 eligible individuals received wheelchairs, hearing aids, walking sticks.

Minister Swamy launched the Green Spark Foundation, an organisation that provides training and employment opportunities for unemployed youth. The foundation will collaborate with the Yalamanchili Foundation, Rotary Club, and Yeluri Charitable Trust to offer computer skills training. Along with the MLAs, the ministers inaugurated the Yeluri Fitness Centre to promote physical and mental well-being among

rural youth.