MLA’s role in illegal liquor trade alleged

Rajamahendravaram: YSRCP State official spokesperson and former MP Margani Bharat Ram on Friday complained to the SP, East Godavari, alleging that certain TDP leaders were involved in illegal liquor trade in Rajamahendravaram.

Bharat staged a brief protest outside the SP’s office before submitting a written complaint to Additional SP (Admin) NBM Muralikrishna, demanding strict action against those responsible. YSRCP leaders Polu Vijayalakshmi, Dasi Venkatarao, and others accompanied him.

Speaking to the media, Bharat alleged that large-scale illegal liquor trade is being carried out with the active involvement of local TDP leaders. He further claimed that efforts are being made to “regularise” this illicit business. Bharat demanded that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu immediately remove the TDP MLA Adireddy Srinivas from his post for his alleged role in the racket.

Referring to a recently leaked audio clip purportedly featuring city TDP president Majji Rambabu, Bharat alleged that the leader was heard discussing illegal syndicate dealings with liquor shop owners. He demanded action against Rambabu based on the audio evidence.

Criticising the situation, Bharat said the illegal liquor syndicate was being operated “like a limited company” under political protection.

He expressed concern over the recent deaths of three youths allegedly due to spurious liquor consumption, urging the government to take stringent action against fake liquor circulation in the city.

Bharat also accused the TDP syndicate of influencing excise officials, claiming that even the number of excise cases to be filed is being decided by the illegal liquor network. He demanded an inquiry into the role of excise officials allegedly involved in the racket.