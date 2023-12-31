MLA’s supporters express ire over denial of ticket to him

Visakhapatnam: Ruckus prevailed during YSRCP Gajuwaka party review meeting in Visakhapatnam on Saturday as supporters of Tippala Nagireddy opposed the party’s decision for denying ticket to the sitting MLA.

Led by YSRCP regional coordinator YV Subba Reddy, the constituency review meeting was held to discuss the party’s future course of action in the constituency.

The meeting was attended by Nagireddy followers and recently-appointed Gajuwaka constituency coordinator Vurukuti Rama Chandra Rao (Chandu), his supporters and party activists.

Addressing the gathering, YV Subba Reddy requested the constituency people to extend all the support to Chandu as per the directions of the party high command.

Responding to it, Nagireddy supporters said, “Even after slogging for five long years, giving a tough fight in the last elections against JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, it is highly disappointing to note that Nagireddy has been denied a ticket from Gajuwaka,” they lamented.

Surrounding YV Subba Reddy during the meeting, the MLA supporters demanded him to reconsider the decision over Gajuwaka ticket allotment otherwise it would be difficult for them to extend any support in the ensuing polls.

Subba Reddy said he will bring their point of view to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and later left the place, calling off the meeting.