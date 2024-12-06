MLC by-election sees smooth polling with 92.62% voter turnout

Rajamahendravaram: Polling for the Teacher MLC by-election was conducted on Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm, recording an impressive 92.62% voter turnout. About 116 polling stations were set up across six districts within the jurisdiction of the erstwhile East and West Godavari districts to facilitate voting for 16,737 registered voters.

In East Godavari district, 20 polling stations recorded a 90.54% turnout, with 2,707 out of 2,990 teachers casting their votes. Election Observer K Harshavardhan monitored the polling process at Hukumpeta in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal and inspected the strong room at the Arts College where ballot boxes were secured. He was accompanied by RDOs Krishna Naik and Rani Susmitha. Intelligence DSP Ghouse Baig oversaw polling activities at a polling station in Devarapalli village. After the conclusion of the voting process, the ballot boxes were transported under tight security to the strong room at the Arts College. A dedicated control room was set up at the Kakinada Collectorate to monitor the polling process.

The ballot boxes will be moved to Dr BR Ambedkar Central Library at JNTU Kakinada, where they will be secured in a strong room. The counting of votes will take place on December 9, after which the results will be announced.

East Godavari SP D Narasimha Kishore informed that the polling was conducted peacefully without any untoward incidents, thanks to comprehensive security arrangements.

SP Kishore and RDO Krishna Naik personally inspected polling stations in Rajamahendravaram Urban.

JC Chinna Ramudu and DRO T Seetharama Murthy supervised the strong room arrangements at the Arts College.