MLC driver death: Heavy bandobast deployed at GGH, Kakinada

Kakinada: Heavy police bandobast has been deployed at GGH , Kakinada on Saturday where post-mortem to the body of Vedhi Subramanyam who was allegedly killed by the ruling YSRCP MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar. Some of the Dalit leaders were arrested by the police at the GGH.

TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu has appointed a fact finding committee in order to elicit full details regarding the murder of Subramanyam, led by the TDP State president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu. DSP Muralikrishna Reddy said that the reasons for the death can't be ascertained till the post-mortem report comes out.

II Town Circle Inspector Ramachandra Rao told The Hans India that the post-mortem of the driver Subramanyam was not conducted as his wife of deceased didn't permit. He said that the body can't be conducted post-mortem until and unless the wife of Subramanyam consents.

Police deployed strong bandobast at the GGH hospital to prevent the rush of people.

Former Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswar Rao (Kondababu) and other TDP leaders demand for the removal of the from the party and also seeking imprisonment for him. They also warned that they will launch state-wide agitation if police and the governmentfails to take any stern action against the MLC.