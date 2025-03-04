MLC election: Alapati leads in votes counting

Guntur: TDP candidate for erstwhile Guntur-Krishna Districts Graduates MLC constituency Alapati Rajendra Prasad is well ahead over his nearest rival and Progressive Democratic Front candidate KS Lakshmana Rao in the MLC election votes counting started on Monday. Officials set up 28 tables for counting of votes. After counting 80,305 votes in the first round, 71,252 votes were valid and 9,053 votes were invalid.

Their vote difference is 30,083 votes. Rajendra Prasad secured 51,443 votes, Lakshmana Rao got 21,360 votes. Still votes counting is continuing.

Guntur district collector and returning officer S Nagalakshmi, Palnadu district collector P Arun Babu, Guntur district joint collector A Bhargav Teja are supervising the counting of votes at the counting centre at AC College in Guntur and giving suggestions to the counting officials and staff.

Police made elaborate security arrangements at AC College. They have taken all the precautionary steps to avoid untoward incidents.

According to official sources, 2,41,493 votes were polled at 483 polling centres. Officials started votes counting at 8 AM on Monday.