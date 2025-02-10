MLC election control room set up

Guntur: A control room has been set up at the Collectorate here on Sunday to receive complaints, petitions and to furnish necessary information to the candidates contesting in the Krishna -Guntur districts Graduates MLC election.

Following the instructions of the district collector S Nagalakshmi, the officials set up the control room which will work 24x7.

People may contact 0863-2241029 and inform them of their grievances, petitions and complaints.