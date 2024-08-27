Live
MLC Kalyani points out state’s failure in industrial accidents
Says that Home Minister Anitha spends more time criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy than focusing on resolving the state’s issues
Visakhapatnam: The Home Minister of Andhra Pradesh is inefficient and she is more suitable as an MLA than a minister, said YSRCP MLC and state women’s wing president Varudhu Kalyani.
Coming down heavily on the Home Minister at a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Monday, the MLC said that Vangalapudi Anitha spends more time criticising former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy than focusing on resolving the state’s issues.
Keeping the Kolkata trainee doctor’s rape and murder in view, the MLC questioned Anitha what measures are in place in Andhra Pradesh to prevent such incidents from happening. “At least from now, the Home Minister should stop getting into the blame game, criticising Jagan Mohan Reddy and focus more on rendering her responsibilities as the minister,” the MLC said. Recalling the recent industrial accidents, the MLC pointed out that the state government’s failure in both the incidents is evident.
The then YSRCP government conducted frequent industrial reviews and ensured companies carried out safety audits in five different phases. In order to prevent industrial accidents, the previous government also formed committees at district and state levels.
Reports were given after conducting safety audits for the companies that fall under red category, Kalyani stated, wondering what measures are being taken by the NDA government now after coming to power.